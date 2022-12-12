Raymond W. Boggs age 78, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born November 6, 1944, in Bethel, Ohio to the late Raymond F. and Mildred Boggs. Raymond was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. Throughout his life, he loved working on cars, especially antique cars. For many years he worked at RT Clapp Automotive in Oak Ridge as an Auto Technician.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol Boggs of Clinton; daughter, Angela Boggs Clute & husband James of Oak Ridge; grandson, Austin Clute of Oak Ridge; brother, Gary Boggs & wife Helen of CA; sister, Martha Lu Stanford; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com