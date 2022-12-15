RAM Clinic in Knoxville Jan. 13-15

(RAM press release) Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free, three-day clinic on January 13-15. RAM will be set up at the Jacob Building, located at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914 for three days only. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.

Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Thursday night, Jan. 12, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 am.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. All patients must undergo a COVID-19 CDC question screening before entering the clinic.

RAM is still in need of volunteers for Friday, Jan. 13. This includes licensed dental, medical and vision professionals, as well as general support volunteers to help patients through the clinic. Volunteer opportunities also exist on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 11-12 and Sunday, Jan. 15 to help with set-up and breakdown.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/1COlFF5ZV.

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. In some situations, outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier, or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. For more information, please see RAM’s website.