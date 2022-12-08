Patrick Garrett Bray, age 60, of Rocky Top

Jim Harris 2 hours ago

Patrick Garrett Bray, age 60, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 4, 2022 at his home. Pat was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee to the late Doug and AnnaLou Sharp Bray on Dec. 6, 1961. Pat was a brother, father, and Papaw who will be missed by all. He worked as a material cutter for PACA for over 25 years. Pat was a simple man, who loved to hunt and fish, and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed a helping hand. Pat is preceded in death by his father and mother, Doug and AnnaLou Sharp Bray, sisters-Kathy West and Robin Burress; brothers-Larry, Randall, Harold, and Tommy Bray. Pat is survived by a son-Jonathon Bray and wife Brooke of Lafollette; daughters-Tosha Bray of Jacksboro and Ashley Meadows of Rocky Top; brothers-Danny and wife Judy of Briceville, Kirk and wife Tina of Rocky Top, Clifford and wife Marika of Briceville; sister-in-laws-Teresa Bray of Rocky Top, and Pam Bray of Knoxville; brother-in-law-Tommy Burress of Coalfield, Special Friend Darryl Hickman; grandchildren-Christopher, Nevaeh and Colton Meadows, Eli, Zeelan, Callum, Crimson Bray; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6-8 with funeral service at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec.8, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, Tennessee, with Jamie Brewster, officiating.
Burial will be at Circle Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at noon. Please meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 11a.m for procession to the cemetery.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

