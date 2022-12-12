OSPD, TBI investigate fatal shooting

Jim Harris

Oliver Springs Police and the TBI are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal shooting early this morning at a home in the 100 block of Midway Drive.

Our partners at BBB-TV were first to report that Oliver Springs police officers were called to the home at around 6:30 am on a report of a domestic disturbance. After what was described as a brief standoff with a male subject, BBB reports that officers discovered the body of a deceased female inside the home and arrested a man at the scene. That individual is now being questioned by authorities, who have not released the names of those involved.

Emergency officials took to social media to alert residents that Midway Drive between Fowler Street and the Marathon gas station were closed Monday morning while the incident was investigated and advised people to stay away from the area.

