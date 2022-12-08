ORT: Edgemoor Road widening project estimated at $175M

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a two-part TDOT project to widen Edgemoor Road in Claxton will cost an estimated $175 million. ORT reports that planning for the project, which will include replacing the bridge over the Clinch River, was completed in August.

The project has been split into two parts, an eastern section and a western section, because of the overall cost, which includes right-of-way acquisition and utilities. The next phase of the project includes right-of-way work and construction.

TDOT will begin with the eastern section of Edgemoor from Melton Lake Drive in Oak Ridge to Clinton Highway in Claxton. The eastern section was selected for right-of-way work in fiscal year 2024 in TDOT’s 2023-2025 three-year work plan, spokesperson Mark Nagi told ORT.

This part of the project will widen the road to five lanes with a center turn lane, and will include replacing the two-lane bridge over the Clinch River with a new bridge that will have four lanes.

The estimated cost of the eastern section is $125 million, Nagi said.

The western section between Melton Lake Drive and Pellissippi Parkway has an estimated cost of $50 million. That section of road will be widened to four lanes with a raised median.

