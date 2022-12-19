ORHS, Cummings part ways after one season

In a surprising move Friday, Oak Ridge High School announced that it was parting ways with football coach Scott Cummings after just one season.

School officials confirmed his resignation on Friday morning, and that afternoon, Cummings released his own statement, which read in part, “following a meeting with Oak Ridge Schools administration I was informed that the direction of the football program was not in the vision of Oak Ridge Schools so I am resigning. I am truly heartbroken.” Cummings also addressed his players, writing, “”I in no way want to leave you.”

Cummings was hired in December of 2021 to succeed longtime coach Joe Gaddis, now Oak Ridge’s athletic director, and posted a 7-6 record in his one season at the helm of the Wildcats. Leading Oak Ridge to the quarterfinal round of the 5A playoffs.

Cummings came to Oak Ridge from Halls after a three-year stint. Prior to that, Cummings led West to the 2014 state championship.

