ORFD offers safety tips ahead of bitterly cold temps

Jim Harris 12 hours ago

(ORFD) The Oak Ridge Fire Prevention Office would like to remind all business owners to check their sprinkler riser rooms to make sure the heat is working properly.

“With the extremely cold weather predicted this week, this action could prevent damage and costly repairs to fire protection systems,” Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon said.

It’s important to practice fire safety all year long. Here are three quick things to keep in mind during the winter months:

 Plug space heater directly into a wall outlet

 Don’t use extension cords with space heaters

 Keep combustible materials at least 3 feet from heaters

As always, make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home. You can contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department for a free inspection of your smoke alarms at 865-425-FIRE (3473).

