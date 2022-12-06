One more member needed for BZA

(AC Commission press release) The Anderson County Board of Commissioners and the Nominating Committee are looking for citizens who would like to serve on the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Board of Zoning Appeals – One (1) member to serve a five-year term ending 9/2027

In Accordance with TCA 13-7-205, the Board of Zoning Appeals consists of five (5) members and one alternate. Terms are for five (5) years and are staggered. In accordance with TCA 13-7-207 powers of the Board of Appeals are 1) Hear and decide appeals where it is alleged is error in any order, requirement, permit, decision or refusal; 2) Hear and decide requests for special exceptions or for

interpretation of the map or for decisions upon other special questions; and 3) grant variance.

Interested residents can send a resume or pick up a request to serve form at the County Commission Office, 100 N. Main Street, Room 118, Clinton, TN, posted outside office door, download from web site www.andersoncountytn.gov or contact Annette Prewitt by phone (865)463-6866 or by fax at 865-457-6264.

The deadline for consideration as possible nominee will be Friday December 30, at 12 noon in County Commission Office. The Nominating Committee will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 5:30 p.m. to consider nominees.