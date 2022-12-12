Oak Ridge fire damages home, displaces residents

A Friday afternoon house fire in Oak Ridge caused significant damage to the structure, according to the Oak Ridge Fire Department.

Crews were called to the home on South Lansing Road shortly before 1 pm Friday, with witnesses reporting flames coming through the roof and windows. ORFD says a crew was on the scene within about five minutes and once they made entry, discovered heavy flames at the rear of the house.

The fire “heavily damaged one half of the building, while the other half had smoke and water damage,” according to an ORFD press release.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, and the investigation continues, the city said.

One person was evaluated at the scene, but no firefighters required medical attention.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.