Oak Ridge designated TN’s American World War II Heritage City

The city of Oak Ridge has been notified by the National Park Service (NPS) that it has been designated as Tennessee’s American World War II Heritage City.

The American World War II Heritage Cities Program (AWWIIHC) honors the contributions of local towns, cities, and counties as well as commemorating the stories of the men, women, and even children whose “bravery and sacrifices shaped the U.S. home front during World War II, and still impact our nation today.”

Only one American World War II Heritage City can be designated in each US state or territory. As the home of one of three sites that played roles in the top-secret Manhattan Project during World War II and again later during the Cold War, it was kind of an obvious selection for the Volunteer State.

According to a release celebrating the announcement, Congressman Chuck] Fleischmann’s office says the designation is the result of “nearly two years of…work with the U.S. Department of the Interior to have Oak Ridge’s significant contribution to winning World War II recognized permanently.”

In a press release, Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson noted the significance of this designation: “Created secretly during World War II as a key location of the Manhattan Engineer District, Oak Ridge is a community which embraces the preservation of its history and the unique role played on the home front during the United States’ involvement in World War II. The City appreciates the endorsement of our application by our federal, state, and local partners, particularly by Congressman Fleischmann, without which the application would not have been considered.”

“Oak Ridge played one of the most important roles of any city or community in the United States during World War II. The work conducted at Oak Ridge to develop the Manhattan Project was instrumental for our nation to triumph over evil during the War,” said Congressman Fleischmann, the Republican representing Tennessee’s 3rd Congressional District. “Oak Ridge’s legacy has already been enshrined by the establishment of the Manhattan Project National Park, and the National Park Service’s designation of Oak Ridge as an American World War II Heritage City will further preserve the city’s legacy for countless generations of future Americans. I am proud to have led the Tennessee Congressional Delegation to have Oak Ridge be designated as our state’s one and only American World War II Heritage City.”

According to the NPS, information about the engagement of the citizens of Oak Ridge to “marshal resources toward the U.S. World War II home front effort and to commemorating and preserving its legacies will be included on the website and may be included in future AWWIIHC program promotional materials.”