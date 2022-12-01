Photo courtesy Recreation & Parks Department

Oak Ridge announces closure of indoor pool for resurfacing of pool deck

Jim Harris 12 hours ago

(OR Recreation & Parks) The Oak Ridge Indoor Swimming Pool will close on Monday, Dec. 12 through at least January 2023 for resurfacing.

An exact reopening date cannot be set at this time due to the uncertainty that comes with construction and delays in product delivery.

“The indoor pool opened in 1970 and the last resurfacing was done in 2002 so the upgrades are much-needed to be able to continue to offer this service to Oak Ridge,” Aquatics Manager Vonda Wooten said.

A reopening date will be released and published on the City’s website once it is set. For more information, visit the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department website at www.orrecparks.org, call (865) 425-3450, or visit the Civic Center Front Desk at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

