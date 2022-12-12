Natalia T. Terrado, age 94, of Kingston

Natalia T. Terrado, age 94, of Kingston passed away Friday, December 9, 2022.  She was born July 27, 1928 in Dagupan City, Philippines to the late Jose P. Terrado and Gregoria T. Terrado.  Natalia attended Malued Elementary School in Dagupan City, Philippines.  She went on to further her education, receiving her degree in Education.  She retired as an elementary school teacher.  Natalia was of the Roman Catholic faith and attended worship at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman. Preceded in death by her parents, Jose P. & Gregoria T. Terrado; sister & brother-in-law, Vida (Jesus de los Santos); brothers, Francisco Terrado, Leonardo Terrado, Antonio Terrado; brother & sisters-in-law, Fulgencio Terrado (Milagros Claveria); sister-in-law, Avelina Fernadez; brother-in-law, Arthur Jacobson, Jr.

Survivors

Siblings                                Marciana (Arthur Jacobson, Jr.)

                                              Daniel Terrado (Virgenia)

                                              Leonida (Bobby) Abarabar

                                              Mariano Terrado

Sister-in-law                        Erlinda Soriano Terrado

Nieces & Nephews              Rhouel Terrado, Fulgencio Terrado, Jr.

                                              Joselette delos Santos, Rhiza Terrado

                                              Rhodney Terrado Maria El Nora Terrado

                                              Johanes delos Santos, Michael Jacobson, Anne Terrado

                                              Russell Terrado, Rhyan Terrado, Christine Terrado

                                              Janice Abarabar, Sarah Terrado, Ruth Terrado                                 

                                              Valerie Terrado & Vanessa Terrado

Numerous grandnieces & grandnephews

A memorial mass will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman and she will return to her homeland in the Philippines for burial of her cremains. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

