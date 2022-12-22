Myra North Duncan, 84, of Clinton

Myra North Duncan, age 84 of Clinton, Tn, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tn. In addition to her parents, Arthur H. Duncan and Belle Duncan, Myra is proceeded in death by her daughter, Betty Hansen; brothers, Harry Duncan and Austin Duncan; sisters, Lavenna-Lou Beach, Shirley “Patty” Vasquez; Son-in-laws, Richard Hansen, Ralph Watzlawick; and grandson, Bobby Sutton.

She is survived by her son, Tim Crawford of Clinton, Tn; Daughters, Helen “Karen” Watzlawick of Clinton, Tn, Janie Fails and husband Doug of St. Augustine, Fl, and Tina Crawford of Knoxville Tn; brother, James Duncan and wife Donna of Caryville, Tn; and sister, Gloria Duncan of Andersonville, Tn. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date, as the family has requested.

Jones Mortuary LLC, of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Myra North Duncan.