Muddy Boot, Postma Young Professional honors handed out

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 17 Views

(Submitted) At Thursday’s Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration, the East Tennessee Economic Council (ETEC) named two new recipients of the Muddy Boot Award, a tribute to individuals who through their work and community activities make East Tennessee a stronger region. It also presented one Postma Young Professional Medal to a deserving young professional who is making a difference in their workplace and in the community.

The Council’s annual celebratory event was keynoted by the 50th Governor of the State of Tennessee, Bill Lee at the Hilton Knoxville Airport.

Dr. Chris Whaley, President of Roane State Community College, and Dr. Jim Rushton, retired after a distinguished career of 30 years at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), were named the newest members of the Order of the Muddy Boot.

The Muddy Boot Award was established nearly 50 years ago to honor individuals who have gone above the call of duty — like those who served the nation during the Manhattan Project during adverse conditions, sometimes actual rivers of mud — to make the community, the state of Tennessee, and the nation a better place to live and work. From 1973-2021, 100 people received the award.

Katherine Roberts, Deputy Director of Y-12 Production Operations for Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) is the 25th recipient of the Postma Young Professional Medal.

ETEC established the Postma Medal to honor the accomplishments of young professionals who have made an impact and fostered a community culture in the region. Former Oak Ridge National Laboratory director Herman Postma epitomized this spirit during his life; and his wife, Pat continues the tradition of service today through her involvement in the Oak Ridge community.

A full list of recipients and more information about the awards can be found on the ETEC website.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Live Nativity set for next week at Little Ponderosa

Another favorite holiday tradition returns to Anderson County next week when the Little Ponderosa Zoo …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.