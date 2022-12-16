Muddy Boot, Postma Young Professional honors handed out

(Submitted) At Thursday’s Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration, the East Tennessee Economic Council (ETEC) named two new recipients of the Muddy Boot Award, a tribute to individuals who through their work and community activities make East Tennessee a stronger region. It also presented one Postma Young Professional Medal to a deserving young professional who is making a difference in their workplace and in the community.

The Council’s annual celebratory event was keynoted by the 50th Governor of the State of Tennessee, Bill Lee at the Hilton Knoxville Airport.

Dr. Chris Whaley, President of Roane State Community College, and Dr. Jim Rushton, retired after a distinguished career of 30 years at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), were named the newest members of the Order of the Muddy Boot.

The Muddy Boot Award was established nearly 50 years ago to honor individuals who have gone above the call of duty — like those who served the nation during the Manhattan Project during adverse conditions, sometimes actual rivers of mud — to make the community, the state of Tennessee, and the nation a better place to live and work. From 1973-2021, 100 people received the award.

Katherine Roberts, Deputy Director of Y-12 Production Operations for Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) is the 25th recipient of the Postma Young Professional Medal.

ETEC established the Postma Medal to honor the accomplishments of young professionals who have made an impact and fostered a community culture in the region. Former Oak Ridge National Laboratory director Herman Postma epitomized this spirit during his life; and his wife, Pat continues the tradition of service today through her involvement in the Oak Ridge community.

A full list of recipients and more information about the awards can be found on the ETEC website.