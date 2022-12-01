More on historic preservation grants in Clinton

As we reported last month, Historic Downtown Clinton—the non-profit group formed to promote the area as part of its designation as a Tennessee Main Street Community—has been awarded a $70,000 grant that will be used to make improvements on five historic properties.

The Main Street Program provides training, support and grant opportunities to assist in downtown revitalization efforts. Each selected areas of their downtown centers where the program focuses on historic preservation, community events and economic vitality.

As described on the state’s website, “Tennessee Main Street communities and communities that have participated in the Tennessee Downtowns program in Rounds 1-7 and have an active Design Committee are eligible for a grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) for downtown improvements. Grants of up to $100,000 will be awarded to organizations that can illustrate the need for improvements and the ability to execute an effective design plan for building facades, wayfinding signage, courtyards, gateways and streetscapes.”

Funds from Clinton’s Downtown Improvement grant will be used by owners of five historic buildings on Main and Market Streets, all built between 1890 and 1940, to make improvements and perform restoration work..

Some of the improvements are expected to include mortar and masonry work, window restoration, painting, signage, new awnings, and lighting, just to name a few.

The grant covers 75% of the cost of the projects, with the business owners providing 25% in local matching funds.

Follow this link to the Downtown Improvement Grant Program website for more information on the types of projects eligible for grant funding as well as the procedures each applicant had to follow during the application process.