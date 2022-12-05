Military Veterans Breakfast Saturday

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans, and enjoy some holiday cheer.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Nuclear Care Partners.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, December 10th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 am honoring veterans. Attendees who served at any time as an Atomic Worker are encouraged to sign in at the December Breakfast for special recognition.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes, including door prizes donated this month by Nuclear Care Partners.

January 14, 2023 is sponsored by Fox Farley Willis & Burnett Attorneys at Law; February 11, 2023 is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; March 11, 2023 is sponsored by Veterans of Foreign War Post 12051.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.