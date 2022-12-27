Michael “Mike” Ray Smith, age 66, of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 26 Views

Michael “Mike” Ray Smith, age 66, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.  Mike was born on February 16, 1956, in Mobile, Alabama.  Mike was a veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.  Mike retired from DOE as a Security Officer after 31 years of service.  Throughout his life, Mike loved to read and collect knives.  The love of his life was his grandchildren whom he loved spending time. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Smith.

Mike leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Kim Smith of Clinton; sons, Zack Smith of Andersonville and Zane Smith & wife Morgan of Clinton; mother, Jean Smith of Knoxville; grandchildren, Carson Hargett, Haley Smith, Jackson Smith, Isaac Smith, Raylan Smith, Braydon, and Bristol Jenkins; brothers, Brent Smith & wife Cindy, Greg Smith & wife Connie, Jon Smith & wife Susan, and Vann Smith & wife Charlotte; sisters, Nancy Morgan & husband Scott, and Shannon Goldschmitt; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His funeral service will follow in the chapel, with Rev. Clayton Duncan officiating.  His graveside will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Karen Lynch, age 54, of Oliver Springs

Karen Lynch, age 54, of Oliver Springs passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.