Michael “Mike” Ray Smith, age 66, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Mike was born on February 16, 1956, in Mobile, Alabama. Mike was a veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Mike retired from DOE as a Security Officer after 31 years of service. Throughout his life, Mike loved to read and collect knives. The love of his life was his grandchildren whom he loved spending time. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Smith.

Mike leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Kim Smith of Clinton; sons, Zack Smith of Andersonville and Zane Smith & wife Morgan of Clinton; mother, Jean Smith of Knoxville; grandchildren, Carson Hargett, Haley Smith, Jackson Smith, Isaac Smith, Raylan Smith, Braydon, and Bristol Jenkins; brothers, Brent Smith & wife Cindy, Greg Smith & wife Connie, Jon Smith & wife Susan, and Vann Smith & wife Charlotte; sisters, Nancy Morgan & husband Scott, and Shannon Goldschmitt; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel, with Rev. Clayton Duncan officiating. His graveside will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com