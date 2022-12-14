MEDIC celebrates the season, donors

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is continuing to celebrate both the holiday season and area blood donors over the next couple of weeks.

Whether you donate at one of MEDIC’s four fixed donor locations or at one of their mobile blood drives, from December 19th through the 23rd, donors will receive a pass to Ober Gatlinburg (limit one per donor) and a MEDIC holiday ornament. Then, from December 27th through the 31st, all blood donors will receive a $10 e-gift card redeemable at hundreds of organizations.

To find a donor center or blood drive near you and to schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit www.medicblood.org