Mavs ready to celebrate title with fans

The Anderson County High School football team will host a celebration of its first-ever state football championship Thursday night at AC.

The community is invited to come out and celebrate the Mavericks’ 15-0 championship season with the chance to meet and interact with the players and take photos with them and the championship trophy, as well as Ella, the tee-retrieving dog who has become a sensation in East Tennessee.

Anderson County rallied to beat Pearl-Cohn, 34-30, and claim the program’s first title on December 3rd in Chattanooga.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

