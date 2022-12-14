Mavs ready to celebrate title with fans

The Anderson County High School football team will host a celebration of its first-ever state football championship Thursday night at AC.

The community is invited to come out and celebrate the Mavericks’ 15-0 championship season with the chance to meet and interact with the players and take photos with them and the championship trophy, as well as Ella, the tee-retrieving dog who has become a sensation in East Tennessee.

Anderson County rallied to beat Pearl-Cohn, 34-30, and claim the program’s first title on December 3rd in Chattanooga.