Mavericks’ Noe noted nationally for off-field performance after big game on it

You may have seen an article on Clay Travis’s Outkick.com website circulating on social media detailing how Anderson County High School senior running back and linebacker, and Navy football commit, Gavin Noe, stayed after last week’s semifinal game on the road at Red Bank to help pick up the trash left by fans in the bleachers. If you have not, here is a link, but long story short: after a performance that saw him help clinch the Mavericks’ first-ever appearance in the state championship game in a come-from-behind, 29-13 win over the homestanding Lions, Noe was seen (and photographed) walking along the bleachers helping stadium staff clean up the trash left behind by fans.

Noe is a two-time All-State standout on the field and clearly, a standout off it as well.

The Mavs (14-0) play Pearl Cohn (12-2) Saturday morning at 11 am EST at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga in the 4A BlueCross Bowl State Championship Game.