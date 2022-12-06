Mary Louise Poly 

Mary Louise Poly 

November 25, 1923 – December 4, 2022 

Louise grew up in Meadville, PA, graduating from high school during WWII.  She married the love of her life, former mayor of Clinton, TN, Howard “Hud” Poly in 1946.  They moved to Clinton in 1957 where she was active in the Timely Topics Club, Beta Sigma Pi sorority and a founding member of St. Therese Catholic Church.  She retired from ORTEC as an electronic technician. 

Preceded in death by husband of 52 years, Howard Poly, daughter Elaine Poly Trent, granddaughter Marie Poly, and grandson Daniel Poly.  She is survived by her sister Patty Ferguson of Meadville, PA; son Dennis (Lynn), granddaughter Ellen Poly Jeffries (Matt), great-grandchildren Caleb and Wren of Bellevue, NE; son-in-law Frank Trent of Clinton, TN, granddaughter Laura Trent Fee (John) of Maryville, TN, grandson David Trent (Ashleigh) and great-granddaughters Tatum and Tenleigh of Dallas, TX. 

Louise will always be remembered as a loving and caring mother and grandmother.  She was an accomplished artist. She enjoyed entertaining, shopping, bridge club, and time with family and her many friends. 

Visitation Friday, December 9 from noon to 1:00 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, TN, with service at 1:00 pm, followed by interment at Anderson Memorial Gardens. 

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Therese Catholic Church, 701 S Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com 

