Mary Lou Weise, age 88, of Clinton

Mary Lou Weise, age 88, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center.  She was born on April 27, 1934, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Condie and Naomi Henderson.  Throughout her life, Mary loved to crochet and make raggedy dolls, table clothes, and quilts.  Mary was a very giving person that had a heart of gold.  She was an excellent cook and loved cooking for others.  In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Christie; brothers, Charles Henderson, Ronnie Henderson, Bill Henderson, and Alvis Henderson; sisters, Kathleen Cardwell and Anna Lee Elkins, and an infant sister that passed at birth; grandson, Jonathan Miller

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Loving of Clinton and Dwan Goins; grandchildren, Derek Miller, Jarrid Gray, and Heather Gray; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Miller and Clara Renee Miller; several nieces and nephews.

The family is honoring Mary’s wishes and there will be no services.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

