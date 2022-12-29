Marion Parten Stubbs, 98, of Oliver Springs passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Stubbs who she married in 1947, parents Joseph Stirl and Martha Jane “Jennie” Parten, siblings Margarette (Delmer) Roberts, Jay (Myra) Parten, “Wid” Parten, Maud (R.C.) Fox, and Sally Byrd Parten, niece Becky (Michael) Schaaf and nephew Gary Fox.

She loved her church, First Baptist of Oliver Springs and was active in Youth Activities such as the Christmas Tableau. She was a faithful member of the choir and was known for singing “Sweet Little Jesus Boy.” She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She also served as the secretary for Fox Realty and Oliver Springs High School.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation where she lived for more than 10 years for taking such great care of her. She made many friends there.

Although Marion had no children of her own, many considered her a second Mother. She is survived by nephew, Steven Parten, nieces Sandra (John) Jernigan, Martha (Rick) Gallman, Anna Marie (Danny) Hatfield, Laura (Joe) Roberts, extended family Vickie (Drew) Gaylor, Debbie Maupin, and Jenny Peek as well as numerous great nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

The family will receive friends from 12-1pm on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with funeral services at 1:00pm with Kenny Rains officiating. Graveside service will follow the funeral at Oliver Springs Cemetery.