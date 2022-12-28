Margie Lee McNelley, age 90, of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Margie Lee McNelley, age 90, of Clinton, TN, passed away at Diversicare in Oak Ridge, TN on Thursday, December 22nd , 2022. Margie enjoyed going to church and she enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army. In her free time, she did embroidery. Above all, Margie loved her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfonzo and Mary Rittenhouse; father of her children, Robert Lunsford; late husband, James McNelley; son, Robert Lunsford Jr.; brothers, Maurice Rittenhouse and Hoyt Rittenhouse.

Margie is survived by her daughter, Novella Shaw of Rocky Top, TN; grandchildren, Chris McClung, Michael McClung, Billy Dodson and John Dodson; great grandchildren, Preston McClung, Lily McClung, and Leo Dodson.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time.

Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, TN is serving the family of Margie McNelley.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Connie Louise Nolan

Connie Louise Nolan, born August 9, 1946, to Arizona McGhee Thomas, gained her heavenly angel …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.