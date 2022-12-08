Man found dead in Norris Lake

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of a man was recovered from Norris Lake late Tuesday morning.

According to the CCSO, deputies were called to a location off of Heatherly Point Drive in the Macedonia area shortly after 11 am. Emergency workers recovered the body and deputies reported that a vehicle was also found in the water nearby.

Late Tuesday night, the LaFollette Rescue Squad identified the man as Curtis “Curt” Jesse, on its Facebook page and described him as a “lifelong” member of the Squad as well as a retired law enforcement officer. His obituary states that he “was a former Sergeant with the City of LaFollette Police Department, former detective with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department, a lifetime member of the LaFollette Rescue Squad, and a member of the Campbell County Rural Fire Service. He also loved fishing, deer hunting, camping, and moonshining.” The post asked for prayers for his family during this time.

Several agencies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and as we learn more information, we will pass it along to you.