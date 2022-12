Authorities in Campbell County reported that a man’s body was found by the side of the road near LaFollette on Wednesday.

The CCSO says that deputies responded to a location off of Sharp Cemetery Lane in the Murrayville community at around 12:30 pm Wednesday and found the body of Jerry Wayne Hutson II.

His body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy, but officials say that foul play is not suspected at this time.