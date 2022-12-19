Lucina Pearl Smith, age 78, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the North Knoxville Medical Center. Lucina was born March 19, 1944 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Condy Gordon Foust and Sarah Elizabeth Bayless Foust. Lucina attended a branch of the Eagle Apostolic Church at the Clinton Towers. Among being a jokester, Lucina was a feisty, strong, courageous, compassionate, loving and crafty woman. She loved to talk, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Lucina was passionate about the blood of Jesus. In addition to her parents, Lucina is preceded in death by her son and daughter, Charles and Sara, child lost in the womb, and two infant brothers.

Survivors:

Husband of 53 Years L.R. Smith

Daughter Nancy Lucina Smith

Sisters Margine Stevens, Condine Foust, and Jo Evelyn Brown and husband Jim

Special Friend Blanche Taylor

And a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service:7:00 PM, Saturday, December 17, 2022 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Burchfield and Rev. Derek Sharp officiating.

A private graveside service will be held Sunday.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.