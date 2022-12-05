Local Sports Update: Mavericks are Champions!

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

4A: Anderson County 34 Pearl-Cohn 30…The Anderson County Mavericks went to Chattanooga on Saturday and returned with the program’s first-ever state championship trophy following a come-from-behind win over Pearl-Cohn.

In addition to hoisting the program’s first championship trophy, the Mavericks also capped off their first-ever 15-0 season. Gavin Noe was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player after rushing for 138 yards and the go-ahead touchdown for AC with less than a minute to play in the third quarter.

Pearl-Cohn (12-3) jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead after scoring on an 80-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage and converting a Mav fumble on the ensuing kickoff into a one-yard touchdown run. AC answered, though, on the next possession when Mr. Football Finalist Walker Martinez found Bryson Vowell in the end zone from three yards out. After a three-and-out on the Firebirds’ next possession, AC drove down the field and tied the game at 14-14 on a 1-yard run by Nick Moog.

Pearl-Cohn opened the scoring in the second quarter on a 43-yard pass play to make it 21-14, but the Mavs pulled to within one point after a Martinez-to Eli Davis scoring strike from 11 yards out. The extra point was no good, and it remained 21-20 until the Firebirds added a 34-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to make it 24-20 at intermission.

Noe gave Anderson County its first lead of the game with :44 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard plunge after a short drive set up by a Firebird fumble recovered by AC’s Andrew Meier at the 4-yard line. The Mavs extended their lead with 8:49 to play in the fourth when Martinez hooked up with Vowell in the end zone for the second time. With the extra point, AC led 34-24, but Pearl-Cohn struck again from 80 yards out to make it 34-30 after their extra point was unsuccessful. The Firebirds’ last gasp desperation heave was picked off by Vowell and the celebration was on.

Here is a link to the game summary provided by TSSAA.

GAME NOTES

Gavin Noe rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries

Nick Moog rushed for 115 yards and a score

Walker Martinez went 18-of-35 passing for 219 yards, three touchdowns and one interception

Bryson Vowell caught seven passes for 86 yards and 2 TDs, and added an INT on defense

Anderson County outgained Pearl-Cohn 466-324, outgaining the Firebirds 247-49 on the ground

The Mavericks picked up 23 first downs to Pearl-Cohn’s 11

AC was 9 of 17 converting third downs while the Firebirds were only 1 of 7

AC controlled the ball for 31 minutes, 42 seconds, while Pearl-Cohn possessed it for only 16:18

3A: Alcoa 45 East Nashville 26…8th straight state championship for Alcoa, 21st overall

5A: West 47 Page 13…West caps off first 15-0 season with a state title.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, FRIDAY 12/2/22

GIRLS

Jefferson County 60 Powell 44

Coalfield 50 Greenback 42

Halls 56 Scott 24

Midway 53 Sunbright 41

Wartburg 34 Oakdale 30

BOYS

Powell 61 Jefferson County 59

Greenback 76 Coalfield 58

Halls 60 Scott 36

Midway 78 Sunbright 51

Oakdale 85 Wartburg 69