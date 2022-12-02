Local Sports Update: Dragons sweep XTown Showdown, Roundball Round 1; Mav football prepares to finish historic season

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, THURSDAY 12/1/22

GIRLS

Clinton 53 Anderson County 50…In each team’s District 4AAA opener, the Lady Mavs largely controlled the first half of action, but in the second half, Clinton rallied to take the lead, then held off a late charge by AC to snap its two-game losing streak. Allie York paced Clinton (3-2, 1-0) with 13 points while Bailey Burroughs tallied 10, and three other Lady Dragons scored at least 8. Anderson County (2-4, 0-1) was led by the duo of Emily Mustard, who scored 17 of her 19 points in the first half, and Jaelynn Bullock, whose 19 points included 13 made free throws.

Alcoa 65 Oak Ridge 40

Coalfield 63 Rockwood 31

BOYS

Clinton 48 Anderson County 38…The District 4AAA slate opened for the rival Dragons and Mavericks on Thursday with Anderson County missing five players who are preparing for Saturday’s state championship football game. And, while the Mavericks were not at full strength, they had enough to keep it close on the road, but in the end, Clinton found a way to win, improving to 2-3, 1-0 on the young season. Lebron Booker led CHS with 13 points, but as seen in the girls’ game, the Dragon boys also have a lot of contributors, as three others scored at least eight points and Teegan Bolinger provided a spark in the second half of his season debut with some sparkling passing in both half-court and full-court situations. The Mavericks (1-5, 0-1) were led by Brandon Dake’s 12 points, and also got eight points apiece from Jacob Dooley and Ryan McGhee.

Oak Ridge 56 Alcoa 54

Rockwood 55 Coalfield 51

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS IN CHATTANOOGA

THURSDAY 12/1/22

Division II-AAA: Baylor 38 MBA 34

Division II-AA: Lipscomb Academy 42 CPA 0

Division II-A: Friendship Christian 34 Nashville Christian 27

Of particular interest locally is Saturday’s Class 4A championship game between unbeaten Anderson County and 12-2 Pearl Cohn, which kicks off at 11 am and will be televised locally by MvVLT, the home of Rivalry Thursday.

Here is a link to much more information on Championship Weekend.

BlueCross Bowl Schedule

ALL TIMES EASTERN

All games will be televised in the Knoxville area on MyVLT.

Fri. 11 AM, Class 3A Championship, Alcoa vs. East Nashville

Fri. 3 PM, Class 1A Championship, Clay Co. vs. McKenzie

Fri. 7 PM, Class 5A Championship, Knoxville West vs. Page

Sat. 11 AM, Class 4A Championship, Anderson Co. vs. Pearl Cohn

Sat. 3 PM, Class 2A Championship, Tyner vs. Riverside

Sat. 7 PM, Class 6A Championship, Oakland vs. Beech