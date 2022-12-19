Local Sports Update

SCHEDULE, MONDAY 12/19/22

Kingston at Clinton (WYSH)

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, FRIDAY 12/16/22

GIRLS

Clinton 46 Scott 43…The Lady Dragons improved to 5-3, 2-1 in District 4AAA with a road win, led by Addi Gamble’s 15 points and Josie Moody’s 12.

Halls 57 Anderson County 29

Oakland 58 Oak Ridge 55

Maryville Christian 64 Oliver Springs 58

Hardin Valley 82 Campbell County 43

Oneida 62 Jellico 16

Wartburg 60 Coalfield 56

Kingston 75 Tellico Plains 63

Greenback 57 Oakdale 33

Harriman 48 Rockwood 20

Monterey 47 Midway 36

BOYS

Clinton 52 Scott 44…In front of a raucous crowd of Scott fans, the Dragons powered past the Highlanders for the road win as Jeremiah Lee and Teegan Bolinger each scored 21 points. CHS is now 4-4, 2-1 in D4AAA.

Anderson County 69 Halls 64

Oak Ridge 65 Oakland 56

Oliver Springs 42 Maryville Christian 41

Hardin Valley 69 Campbell County 58

Oneida 72 Jellico 55

Coalfield 59 Wartburg 53

Kingston 85 Tellico Plains 49

Oakdale 69 Greenback 61

Harriman 48 Rockwood 45

Monterey 78 Midway 42

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

