Local Sports Update

SCHEDULE, MONDAY 12/19/22
Kingston at Clinton (WYSH)
LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, FRIDAY 12/16/22
GIRLS
Clinton 46 Scott 43…The Lady Dragons improved to 5-3, 2-1 in District 4AAA with a road win, led by Addi Gamble’s 15 points and Josie Moody’s 12.
Halls 57 Anderson County 29
Oakland 58 Oak Ridge 55
Maryville Christian 64 Oliver Springs 58
Hardin Valley 82 Campbell County 43
Oneida 62 Jellico 16
Wartburg 60 Coalfield 56
Kingston 75 Tellico Plains 63
Greenback 57 Oakdale 33
Harriman 48 Rockwood 20
Monterey 47 Midway 36
BOYS
Clinton 52 Scott 44…In front of a raucous crowd of Scott fans, the Dragons powered past the Highlanders for the road win as Jeremiah Lee and Teegan Bolinger each scored 21 points. CHS is now 4-4, 2-1 in D4AAA.
Anderson County 69 Halls 64
Oak Ridge 65 Oakland 56
Oliver Springs 42 Maryville Christian 41
Hardin Valley 69 Campbell County 58
Oneida 72 Jellico 55
Coalfield 59 Wartburg 53
Kingston 85 Tellico Plains 49
Oakdale 69 Greenback 61
Harriman 48 Rockwood 45
Monterey 78 Midway 42