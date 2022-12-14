Local Sports Update 12/14

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, 12/13/22
GIRLS
Clinton 75 Oakdale 36…The Lady Dragons used a stifling defensive effort and a balanced offense to cruise past visiting Oakdale on Tuesday. Bailey Burroughs scored all of her team-high 15 points in the first half and three other Clinton players hit double figures (Ashaunti Davis 13 points; Addi Gamble 11; and Josie Moody 10) as CHS improved to 4-3 on the season,
Northview Academy 49 Anderson County 41
Cleveland 56 Oak Ridge 54
Sunbright 54 Oliver Springs 39
Scott 37 Campbell County 34
Coalfield 71 Jellico 43
Halls 60 Central 42
McMinn Central 83 Kingston 38
Oneida 75 Harriman 52
Wartburg 58 Rockwood 28
BOYS
Clinton 71 Oakdale 53…Clinton improved to 3-4 as they rolled past Oakdale Tuesday night at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium. Bryson Maddox led all scorers with 21 points, which included five three-pointers, Jeremiah Lee added 19 and Teegan Bolinger notched 12 for CHS.
Northview Academy 62 Anderson County 57
Oak Ridge 68 Cleveland 63
Sunbright 40 Oliver Springs 39
Campbell County 61 Scott 37
Coalfield 81 Jellico 66
Halls 74 Central 68
Kingston 74 McMinn Central 68
Oneida 82 Harriman 58
Rockwood 65 Wartburg 44