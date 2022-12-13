Local Sports Update 12/13/22

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, MONDAY 12/12/22

GIRLS

Campbell County 47 Carter 41 (OT)

Kingston 56 Greenback 29

Loudon 50 Midway 49

Northview Academy 28 Scott 24

BOYS

Carter 65 Campbell County 58

Kingston 94 Greenback 61

Loudon 73 Midway 69

Northview Academy 68 Scott 51

TUESDAY, 12/13/22

Oakdale at Clinton (WYSH)

Northview Academy at Anderson County

Cleveland at Oak Ridge

Sunbright at Oliver Springs

Scott at Campbell County

Jellico at Coalfield

Halls at Central

Kingston at McMinn Central

Harriman at Oneida

Wartburg at Rockwood

