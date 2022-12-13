Local Sports Update 12/13/22

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, MONDAY 12/12/22
GIRLS
Campbell County 47 Carter 41 (OT)
Kingston 56 Greenback 29
Loudon 50 Midway 49
Northview Academy 28 Scott 24
BOYS
Carter 65 Campbell County 58
Kingston 94 Greenback 61
Loudon 73 Midway 69
Northview Academy 68 Scott 51
TUESDAY, 12/13/22
Oakdale at Clinton (WYSH)
Northview Academy at Anderson County
Cleveland at Oak Ridge
Sunbright at Oliver Springs
Scott at Campbell County
Jellico at Coalfield
Halls at Central
Kingston at McMinn Central
Harriman at Oneida
Wartburg at Rockwood