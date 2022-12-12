Photo from istockphoto

Local Sports Update (12/12/22)

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, 12/9/22

GIRLS

Halls 48 Clinton 42: Clinton falls to 3-3, 1-1 in District 4AAA despite 13 points from Bailey Burroughs and 11 from Josie Moody.

Anderson County 53 Scott 41

Oak Ridge 72 Central 53

Wartburg 48 Oliver Springs 38

Karns 54 Campbell County 52

Kingston 48 Sweetwater 38

Oneida 70 Coalfield 58

Harriman 45 Sunbright 35

Midway 50 Oakdale 37

Rockwood 31 Greenback 28

Clay County 65 Jellico 24

Gatlinburg-Pittman 68 Union County 21

BOYS

Halls 62 Clinton 53: Clinton fell to 2-4, 1-1 in D4AAA as Halls outscored them in the fourth quarter 23-4. Jeremiah Lee paced CHS with 18 points, while Bryson Maddox added 12 and Teegan Bolinger 10.

Scott 60 Anderson County 55

Oak Ridge 63 Central 53

Oliver Springs 53 Wartburg 30

Karns 70 Campbell County 37

Kingston 73 Sweetwater 60

Oneida 73 Coalfield 52

Harriman 48 Sunbright 46

Oakdale 77 Midway 66

Rockwood 61 Greenback 59

Clay County 80 Jellico 70

Gatlinburg-Pittman 96 Union County 66

SATURDAY, 12/10/22

GIRLS

Clay County 53 Harriman 35

Grace Christian 52 Jellico 25

BOYS

Clay County 52 Harriman 32

Jellico 63 Grace Christian 62

SCHEDULE

MONDAY, 12/12/22

Sunbright at Mt. Pisgah Christian

Campbell County at Carter

Greenback at Kingston

Midway at Loudon

TUESDAY, 12/13/22

Oakdale at Clinton (WYSH)

Northview Academy at Anderson County

Cleveland at Oak Ridge

Sunbright at Oliver Springs

Scott at Campbell County

Jellico at Coalfield

Halls at Central

Kingston at McMinn Central

Harriman at Oneida

Wartburg at Rockwood

