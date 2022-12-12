Local Sports Update (12/12/22)

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, 12/9/22
GIRLS
Halls 48 Clinton 42: Clinton falls to 3-3, 1-1 in District 4AAA despite 13 points from Bailey Burroughs and 11 from Josie Moody.
Anderson County 53 Scott 41
Oak Ridge 72 Central 53
Wartburg 48 Oliver Springs 38
Karns 54 Campbell County 52
Kingston 48 Sweetwater 38
Oneida 70 Coalfield 58
Harriman 45 Sunbright 35
Midway 50 Oakdale 37
Rockwood 31 Greenback 28
Clay County 65 Jellico 24
Gatlinburg-Pittman 68 Union County 21
BOYS
Halls 62 Clinton 53: Clinton fell to 2-4, 1-1 in D4AAA as Halls outscored them in the fourth quarter 23-4. Jeremiah Lee paced CHS with 18 points, while Bryson Maddox added 12 and Teegan Bolinger 10.
Scott 60 Anderson County 55
Oak Ridge 63 Central 53
Oliver Springs 53 Wartburg 30
Karns 70 Campbell County 37
Kingston 73 Sweetwater 60
Oneida 73 Coalfield 52
Harriman 48 Sunbright 46
Oakdale 77 Midway 66
Rockwood 61 Greenback 59
Clay County 80 Jellico 70
Gatlinburg-Pittman 96 Union County 66
SATURDAY, 12/10/22
GIRLS
Clay County 53 Harriman 35
Grace Christian 52 Jellico 25
BOYS
Clay County 52 Harriman 32
Jellico 63 Grace Christian 62
SCHEDULE
MONDAY, 12/12/22
Sunbright at Mt. Pisgah Christian
Campbell County at Carter
Greenback at Kingston
Midway at Loudon
TUESDAY, 12/13/22
Oakdale at Clinton (WYSH)
Northview Academy at Anderson County
Cleveland at Oak Ridge
Sunbright at Oliver Springs
Scott at Campbell County
Jellico at Coalfield
Halls at Central
Kingston at McMinn Central
Harriman at Oneida
Wartburg at Rockwood