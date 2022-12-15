Live Nativity set for next week at Little Ponderosa

Another favorite holiday tradition returns to Anderson County next week when the Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue presents its annual Christmas event, a Live drive-thru Nativity, on Tuesday, December 20th beginning at 6 pm.

Admission is free, but donations are always welcome and appreciated.

The staff and management of the iconic zoo invite everyone to come and “rediscover the true meaning of Christmas with this Drive Thru Live Nativity.

Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue is located at 629 Granite Road in Clinton. For more information, visit their Facebook page.