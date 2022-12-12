Linda Sharon Cox of Harriman, age 72, passed away at UT Medical Center on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

She was born in Oliver Springs and lived most of her life in this area. Linda supported Oliver Springs and UT sports and was a Bobcat for Life. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Hazel Whalen; siblings Kathy Whalen, Leonard Whalen, David “Bud” Whalen, Nancy Jo Chavers, Lisa Whalen, and Mimi Whalen.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years Daniel Cox; children Steven Thompson and wife Valerie of Charleston, SC, Matthew Cox of Harriman, J.B. Cox of Harriman, Casey Cox and wife Ashley of Oliver Springs; brothers Alfred Whalen and wife Judy of Loxley, AL, Paul Whalen and wife Rose of Knoxville; sister Barbara Goad and husband Eddie of Oak Ridge; grandchildren Dakota Thompson, Savana Thompson, SPC Jonathon Cox, Alexis Cox, Isaiah Cox, Iliana Cox; great-grandchildren Colton Thompson, Carter Mitchell, Oakleigh Mitchell; also by extended family and special friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, for 5:00-7:00PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00PM with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Oliver Springs Cemetery at 11:00AM.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cox family.