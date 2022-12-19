Linda Rose Reynolds, age 96, of Harriman

Mrs. Linda Rose Reynolds, age 96, of Harriman passed away, Friday December 16, 2022 at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center. 

She was born May 6, 1926, to Charlie and Sarah Rose of Harriman, TN. She was married to Tolly Reynolds for 49 years before his passing in 1993. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tolly and two sons, Kenneth and Steve Reynolds.

She is survived by her son and caretaker, Gary Reynolds, 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and her special daughter, Brenda West. 

She was a member of New Fairview Baptist Church for many years. She was a loving mother and spoiled her grandchildren at every opportunity. She lived in the Harriman/Blair community all of her life. 

Receiving of friends will be at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 11-1 pm. A funeral service will begin at 1 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church and Pastor John Edwards of New Fairview Baptist Church officiating. A graveside will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton. 

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Reynolds family. 

