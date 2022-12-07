Linda Keylon McCarthy, age 78, of Kingston

Linda Keylon McCarthy, age 78, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in Harriman after a lengthy illness. She was born January 16, 1944 in Loudon and was a 1966 graduate of Tennessee Tech University where she met the love of her life. In 1969 she moved to New Jersey, due to her husbands’ employment.  She worked as a Medical Tech for 30 years with most of those years being at Memorial Hospital in New Jersey.  They moved back to Roane County in 2000 and she attended Lawnville Church of Christ as long as her health permitted.  Linda was an avid reader and always enjoyed helping others.  Preceded in death by her dear husband, Michael McCarthy; daughter, Elizabeth Maureen Stone; parents, Carl Fred & Clara Branson Keylon.

SURVIVORS

Daughter                     Stacy Keylon Spratt & husband, Scott of Montique, NJ

Son                              Michael Stewart McCarthy, II & wife, Marleen of Manassas, VA

Grandchildren           Anderson Spratt, Louden Spratt, Michael Stone, Elijah Stone, Branson Stone

Sisters                         Judy Summers & husband, Arthur of Destin, FL

                                    Rena Lynn & husband, Kenny of Cookeville, TN

Sister-in-law               Rebecca Grace Chandler of Pawley’s Island, SC

Honorary Family Member and Caregiver, Jacque Brede & husband, Kaipo of Harriman, TN

Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 3:00 pm, in the chapel.  Interment will follow at New Midway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. (5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919) or online at www.alztennessee.org.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

