Lady Dragons rally at home, Dragons complete sweep

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, MONDAY 12/19/22

GIRLS

Clinton 75 Kingston 66: Clinton fell behind by as many as 16 points in the first half to their visitors from Kingston, but the young Lady Dragons were unfazed as they rallied for a good win over a quality basketball team. CHS briefly took the lead in the second quarter but trailed by 4 at halftime, 36-32, and fell behind by as many as 10 in the third quarter, but again were cool under pressure, responding with a dominant fourth quarter that saw them not only take, but extend, their lead. Lanee Carmichael came off the bench with a vengeance, scoring 27 points and grabbing double-digit rebounds. 20 of her points came in the second half. Josie Moody scored 15 for Clinton and Bailey Burroughs added 13 as Clinton improved to 6-3.

BOYS

Clinton 65 Kingston 59: Like the opener, the boys’ game was back-and-forth throughout, but the story was CHS sophomore Jeremiah Lee, who scored a career-high 35 points and helped the Dragons stretch their lead late with clutch free-throwing shooting. Brent Reynolds added 10 points inside for the Dragons, who improved to 5-4 heading into holiday tournament action.

