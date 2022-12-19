L.R. “Smitty” Smith, age 91 of Lake City

L.R. “Smitty” Smith, age 91 of Lake City, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Smitty was born July 23, 1931 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Fred Smith and Rosie Bond Smith. L.R. attended a branch of the Eagle Apostolic Church at the Clinton Towers with his wife Lucina. He loved to share about his love for Jesus. Smitty was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother. Smitty never met a stranger and loved to talk. Smitty loved crosswords and always old others Jesus was in here. In addition to his parents, Smitty is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Lucina Smith, siblings: Thurston Smith, Aileen Smith, Artha Headly, Loretta Twardoski, and two infant siblings.

Survivors:

Daughter   Nancy Lucina Smith

Brother  Floyd Edmonds

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 17, 2022 in the Hatmaker Funeral Chapel with Rev. Larry Burchfield and Rev. Derek Sharp officiating.

A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, Tennessee is in charge of arrangements.

