Kymberly Denise Jones, age 60 of Lake City passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 22, 1962 in Lake City, TN to the late Jim and Rhonda Vowell Devaney. Kymberly was a member of the Pine Hill Baptist Church. She loved crafts, painting, wall murals, animals and reptiles. in addition to her parents, Kymberly is also preceded in death by her aunt, Becky.

Survivors include:

Husband, Terry Jones of Lake City, son, Aaron Nighbert, brother, Tony Devaney, sister, Karen Carter, grandchildren, Noah Nighbert, Riley Kennedy, Daniel Kennedy and Dustin Jones.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements