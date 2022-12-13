Kurt Ryan Giles, age 42, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born March 6, 1980 in Oak Ridge and was a member of the Oak Ridge International Brotherhood of Electrical Brothers, Local Union No. 270. Kurt was an excellent Journeyman Electrician who had worked for various contractors during his career. He loved bass fishing and especially enjoyed being on the lake. Kurt also liked watching dirt track racing and working on his cars. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty Wyrick, Charlie Gallaher, and H.M. Giles.
SURVIVORS
Daughter Kylie Ryann of Kingston
Parents Morgan & Janie Giles of Kingston
Brother Justin Morgan Giles & Starla of LaFollette
Grandmother Della Marie Giles of Kingston
Niece Hadley Giles of LaFollette
Mother of his child Christy Giles of Hendersonville
A host of extended family members and friends
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 6:00 PM, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.