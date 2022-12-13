Kurt Ryan Giles, age 42, of Kingston

Kurt Ryan Giles, age 42, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022.  He was born March 6, 1980 in Oak Ridge and was a member of the Oak Ridge International Brotherhood of Electrical Brothers, Local Union No. 270.  Kurt was an excellent Journeyman Electrician who had worked for various contractors during his career.  He loved bass fishing and especially enjoyed being on the lake.  Kurt also liked watching dirt track racing and working on his cars.  Preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty Wyrick, Charlie Gallaher, and H.M. Giles.

SURVIVORS

Daughter                      Kylie Ryann of Kingston

Parents                         Morgan & Janie Giles of Kingston

Brother                         Justin Morgan Giles & Starla of LaFollette

Grandmother                Della Marie Giles of Kingston

Niece                            Hadley Giles of LaFollette

Mother of his child       Christy Giles of Hendersonville

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 6:00 PM, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating.  Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

