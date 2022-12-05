Kingston fire kills two dogs

Jim Harris

A house fire in Roane County left two dogs dead, according to officials.

The fire happened at a home on Lakewood Road in Kingston when a man was cooking and went outside briefly to check on something in his storage building. The homeowner, whose name was not released by the Kingston Fire Department, and one of his neighbors tried to rescue the dogs, but they were overcome by smoke and did not make it.

The resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but did not require a trip to the hospital.

