Karen Lynch, age 54, of Oliver Springs passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 22, 1968, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Throughout her life, she loved listening to music and film, going to theme parks and the beach, crafting, and loved quoting parts out of movies. The love of her life was her grandchildren whom she loved spending time. Karen will be remembered for the life of the party, she never met a stranger, loved life to the fullest, and was always full of laughter. She was preceded in death by her son, Kirklan White.

She is survived by her son, Andrew Lynch & partner, Ashley Taft of Clinton; grandchildren, Kali Lynch and Jack Lynch; mother, Carol Sweeten of Oliver Springs; father, Franklin Sweeten & wife Rebecca of Oliver Springs; sister, Gina Sweeten of Oliver Springs; step-sister, Crystal Tinker of Harriman; step-brother, Bradley Tinker & wife Cheryl of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm, Friday, December 23, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Dr. Roger Pugh officiating. Her graveside will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.