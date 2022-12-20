Jeffery Todd Seiber, age 51, of Briceville

Jeffery Todd Seiber, age 51, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on December 17, 2022 at the North Knoxville Medical Center. Todd was born October 12, 1971 in Anderson County, Tennessee. Todd is preceded in death by his father Lish Seiber and his mother Audra Ruth Braden Seiber.

Survivors:

Brothers   William, Richard, Donald, Dewayne, and Darrel

And a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

