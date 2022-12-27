Jean Tinker, age 91

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 32 Views

Jean Tinker, age 91, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022 in Muncie, Indiana at the home of her daughter, Susan.

Jean was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. She and her husband, Sanford, began married life on top of Windrock Mountain in the company town where Sanford was a coal miner. They later lived many years in Coalfield, Tennessee where they raised their family. Jean was known for her beautiful flowers and Sunday dinners where everyone was welcome. She loved playing softball and watching the NY Yankees.

Jean was preceded in death by husband, Sanford; sons, Jerry and Bim; daughter, Sandra; granddaughter, Alyson and grandson, Andy.

She is survived by loving daughter, Susan; sons, Joe (FL) and Arthur (NC); many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory special friends, Susan Bevelhimer and Dana Thacker.

A graveside service will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Tinker family. www.Sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Michael “Mike” Ray Smith, age 66, of Clinton

Michael “Mike” Ray Smith, age 66, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.