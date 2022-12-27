Jean Tinker, age 91, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022 in Muncie, Indiana at the home of her daughter, Susan.

Jean was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. She and her husband, Sanford, began married life on top of Windrock Mountain in the company town where Sanford was a coal miner. They later lived many years in Coalfield, Tennessee where they raised their family. Jean was known for her beautiful flowers and Sunday dinners where everyone was welcome. She loved playing softball and watching the NY Yankees.

Jean was preceded in death by husband, Sanford; sons, Jerry and Bim; daughter, Sandra; granddaughter, Alyson and grandson, Andy.

She is survived by loving daughter, Susan; sons, Joe (FL) and Arthur (NC); many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory special friends, Susan Bevelhimer and Dana Thacker.

A graveside service will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

