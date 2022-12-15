Hikes in Oak Ridge, Norris planned for New Year’s Day

The UT Arboretum Society is offering a New Year’s Hike at the Arboretum, located at 901 South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge, on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Hikers will meet at 9am at the UT Arboretum Auditorium and be greeted by fellow hikers and offered coffee, hot chocolate and snacks. At 9:30 am, the group will leave for a guided hike that will last about 45 minutes. The hike will follow a forest trail and will visit the Elmore Holly Collection.

Officials remind you to wear clothes appropriate for the weather and boots or good outdoor walking shoes. Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated as you hike. Due to ongoing research projects on our grounds, we are unable to allow pets.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. No registration is required.

Norris Dam State Park also wants you to get the new year off on the right foot as they, too, offer a New Year’s Day hiking opportunity. This hike will be a one-mile trek along the Harmon Loop Trail, which is rated as “moderate” in difficulty.

Meet Ranger Trent on Sunday, January 1st 2023 at the Harmon picnic area parking lot where we will meet before starting our hike. This trail is a loop with some slight gain in elevation throughout the hike. With a new year full of opportunity what better way to start than walking the trails at your local State Park.

Norris Dam State Park is excited to kick off 2023 by offering ranger-led healthy hikes throughout the year.

This hike will kick off the “Norris Dam 87-Mile Challenge.” Participants are challenged to mountain bike, hike, horseback ride or paddle trails within Norris Dam State Park, TVA Trails, and Norris Watershed Trails during 2023. “Norris Dam 87-Mile Challenge” booklets are available at the Norris Dam State Park Visitor Center or by visiting their website.