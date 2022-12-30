Harold Leab, age 53, of Caryville

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 32 Views

Harold Leab, age 53, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Harold was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on April 1, 1969. He was a coal miner for Premium Coal. Harold was a member of Grave Hill Baptist Church in New River. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, watching NASCAR, searching for ginseng and being out in the mountains. Harold is preceded in death by his dad Ike Leab, sister Faye, grandparents Guy and Sabra Phillips Leab, and George and Ada Phillips Burchfield.

Survivors:

Mother:   Imogene Burchfield Leab of Oliver Springs

Sons:   Dustin and Maddie of Clinton

           Joshua and Jordan of Caryville

Brother:   Edward Leab and Jennifer of New River

Sister:   Barbara Patterson and David of Oliver Springs

Grandchildren:   Lakelee, Imma, and Preston

And a host of other nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Visitation: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 31, 2022 with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

A graveside service will follow the funeral service at Grave Hill Cemetery in New River on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

You may also view Harold’s guestbook online at http://www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, Tennessee is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Marion Parten Stubbs, 98, of Oliver Springs

Marion Parten Stubbs, 98, of Oliver Springs passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022. She …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.