GSMNP reminds visitors of lane closure on northbound side of the Spur

(GSMNP press release) Traffic on the northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane from January 3 through April 7, 2023, to allow for repairs to the Spur Tunnel. While the single-lane closures will cause temporary delays, the repairs are necessary to address water leaks and lighting improvements.

For the safety of workers, motorists are reminded to reduce speeds, refrain from honking when traveling through the construction zone, and allow extra time for all northbound travel on the Spur.

Closures will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the construction period. Crews will replace drains and lights, clean and paint the tunnel interior, put in a new lighting control system, and install a generator for emergency backup.

The Federal Highway Administration awarded a $10,284,135 construction contract to Bryant’s Land Development of Burnsville, NC for the repairs, which should fully conclude by June 5, 2023. The National Park Service incentivized the contract by providing an opportunity for the contractor to earn $10,000 per day, for up to 45 days before April 7, for early completion of the repair work that requires the single-lane closure on the Spur.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates webpage.

