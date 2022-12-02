GSMNP announces single-lane closures for tree work

Jim Harris 2 hours ago

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Richmond Tree Experts will implement temporary, single-lane road closures along the Bypass for tree removal Monday, December 5 through Thursday, December 8. The Bypass, between the Spur and U.S. Route 441, will remain open but motorists should expect delays.

The single-lane closures will only be in effect during working hours, from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates site.

