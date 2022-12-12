Gooch seeks fifth term as OR Mayor; Two vie to be Mayor Pro Tem

Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch is seeking a fifth term in that office.

In Oak Ridge, the mayor is selected by the City Council from among its ranks every two years following the municipal election cycle. According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Gooch is the only council member seeking the appointment.

There are, however, two candidates that have expressed interest in serving as mayor pro tem—or vice mayor. Council members Jim Dodson and Chuck Hope have indicated they would like to be considered to succeed Rick Chinn as mayor pro tem. Chinn did not seek a third term in November’s election.

Monday’s City Council meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the Oak Ridge Municipal Building Courtroom. It will also be broadcast live on BBB-TV.

